SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - Demand for consumer loans in Brazil fell 12.2 percent in April from March due to higher interest rates, quicker inflation and lower consumer confidence, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday.

The contraction was similar across all income classes and geographic regions, Serasa said.

Demand for consumer credit fell 0.5 percent in April from a year earlier, it said.