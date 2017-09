SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Demand for consumer loans in Brazil rose 8.5 percent in July from June, due mostly to two additional working days in the month, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Tuesday.

Adjusting for the calendar effect, demand for credit dropped 0.9 percent in the month, Serasa said, as Brazilians struggle with economic decline, low consumer confidence and higher interest rates. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)