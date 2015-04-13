FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil consumer loan demand up in March on calendar effect -Serasa
April 13, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil consumer loan demand up in March on calendar effect -Serasa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Demand for consumer loans in Brazil rose 16.7 percent in March from February but the advance was mostly due to more working days in the month, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday.

Demand for consumer credit rose 14.9 percent in March from a year earlier, Serasa said.

Adjusted for the variation in the number of working days, credit demand fell 5 percent on a monthly basis and 0.8 percent on an annual basis, driven by higher interest rates, higher inflation, and low consumer confidence, Serasa added. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

