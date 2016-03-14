FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil consumer loan demand falls 2.2 pct in February -Serasa
March 14, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Brazil consumer loan demand falls 2.2 pct in February -Serasa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 14 (Reuters) - Demand for consumer loans in Brazil fell 2.2 percent in February from January as the recession deepened, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday.

Credit demand fell across income classes and geographic regions, except in the South, where it increased 0.4 percent from January, Serasa said.

Demand for consumer credit rose 6.7 from February 2015, but mostly because this year featured a Leap Day, it said, when an extra day is added to the end of the month every four years. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

