SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Grupo Ser Educacional SA and shareholders sold the company’s initial public offering of stock below its suggested range, according to information filed with securities regulator CVM on Friday.

Shares of Ser Educacional were sold at 17.50 reais each. The suggested price before the sale was between 19.50 reais and 23.50 reais per share.