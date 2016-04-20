FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rig leaser Sete Brasil to file for bankruptcy protection -company
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

Rig leaser Sete Brasil to file for bankruptcy protection -company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s rig leaser Sete Brasil Participações SA has decided to file for bankruptcy protection, the company said on Wednesday.

According to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, state-controlled pension fund Petros reversed its earlier position against the bankruptcy filing at a shareholder’s meeting on Wednesday.

The decision allows Sete Brasil to garner the 85 percent threshold for approval to file for creditor protection, said the source, who requested anonymity because the matter is private.

Reporting by Aluísio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.