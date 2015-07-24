FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil sovereign fund earns $39 mln with Banco do Brasil share sale
July 24, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil sovereign fund earns $39 mln with Banco do Brasil share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s sovereign wealth fund earned about 134 million reais ($39 million) with the disposal of 5.625 million shares of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA between the end of June and mid-July.

In a statement distributed late on Friday, the so-called Fundo Soberano do Brasil sold the shares at an average price of 23.84 reais each. Proceeds from the sale were all reinvested into a domestic asset portfolio, as per requested by the fund’s board of directors, the statement said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)

