Brazil sovereign fund earns $39 mln with Banco do Brasil share sale

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s sovereign wealth fund earned about 134 million reais ($39 million) with the disposal of 5.625 million shares of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA between the end of June and mid-July.

In a statement distributed late on Friday, the so-called Fundo Soberano do Brasil sold the shares at an average price of 23.84 reais each. Proceeds from the sale were all reinvested into a domestic asset portfolio, as per requested by the fund’s board of directors, the statement said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)