Dry Brazil center west erases chance of soy "super crop" -AGR
December 21, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Dry Brazil center west erases chance of soy "super crop" -AGR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago based consultant AGR Brasil raised its forecast for the 2015/16 soybean crop slightly to 100.6 million tonnes from 100.5 million tonnes, but said current dry conditions in the Center West region erase the potential for a “super crop” of 104 million tonnes.

The crop, however, is relatively secure from a heavy downward trend. “Only a climate catastrophe could put the current crop below 95-96 million tonnes. The chances of that are almost none,” said Pedro Dejneka, head of AGR Brasil. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

