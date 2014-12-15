FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil needs prudent policies to avoid outlook downgrade -S&P
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil needs prudent policies to avoid outlook downgrade -S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government needs to seek prudent policies and economic stability to avoid a downgrade of the outlook on its debt rating, Standard & Poor’s senior analyst Sebastian Briozzo said on Monday.

In March, S&P cut Brazil’s debt rating by one notch to its lowest investment grade due to the erosion of the country’s public accounts and slow economic growth.

A downgrade of Brazil’s stable outlook could lead to Brazil losing its coveted investment grade, which would trigger an exodus of institutional investors with positions in Brazil. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.