Brazil speaker denies agreement on impeachment requests
October 15, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil speaker denies agreement on impeachment requests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha said on Thursday he had not made an agreement with President Dilma Rousseff’s government or opposition politicians regarding impeachment requests against the president.

Local media have reported the government is trying to help Cunha, who faces charges for taking bribes in a scandal at state-run oil firm Petrobras, survive a hearing with a congressional ethics meeting in exchange for not opening an impeachment procedure. Opposition politicians have sought to convince him to fast-track impeachment. (Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

