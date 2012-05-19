FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fire damages Brazil's Usiminas mill: report
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Fire damages Brazil's Usiminas mill: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - A fire severely damaged a mill of Usiminas, Brazil’s biggest producer of flat steel products, local media reported on Saturday.

The fire broke out late on Friday night at one of two furnaces at Usiminas’ plant in Cubatao, 35 miles (57 km) southeast of Sao Paulo, the Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper website said. There were no reports of casualties.

Officials at Usiminas were not immediately available to comment on the extent of the damage.

But according to Estado de Sao Paulo the upper part of one of the mill’s towers was destroyed by the fire.

Usiminas has been struggling with rising costs of raw materials, lack of energy and iron ore self-sufficiency as well as competition from cheaper flat steel imports over the past three years.

Italian-Argentine steelmaking group Ternium bought a controlling stake in the company last year and has promised to revamp operations at Brazil’s largest maker of steel products for the automobile industry.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.