Brazil steelmakers to raise flat steel price in April -sources

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN and the Brazil unit of ArcelorMittal are preparing to increase the price of flat steel in April, two distributors said on Wednesday, after rival Usiminas announced a 10 percent price rise.

“They are all going to increase by 10 to 12 percent for flat steel products, but not plates, because heavy industry is paralyzed right now,” said one of the sources, who requested anonymity given negotiations underway. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Marguerita Choy)