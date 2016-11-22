FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Brazil says China, Russia dumping steel; holds fire on tariffs
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 22, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil says China, Russia dumping steel; holds fire on tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's International Trade Secretariat characterized exports of hot rolled steel from China and Russia as "dumping" in an announcement in the Official Gazette on Tuesday but requested more information before raising tariffs.

"A preliminary judgment has determined in the affirmative in regards to dumping," the entry read, adding the secretariat's decision was to hold off on taking any immediate action.

The investigation was opened in July at the request of Brazilian steel companies CSN and Gerdau SA as well as the Brazil subsidiary of ArcelorMittal .

The companies complained that cheap steel imports were unfairly eating into the domestic market when steelmakers in Latin America's largest economy are struggling due to a deep recession. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.