Brazilian stocks post best yearly performance since 2009

SAO PAULO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks posted their best yearly performance since 2009 as hopes that President Michel Temer will enact fiscal reforms boosted demand for shares from Latin America's biggest economy.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index provisionally closed 0.65 percent higher on Thursday at 60,172, extending gains to 38.8 percent in 2016. The country's financial markets will not open on Friday ahead of the New Year holiday. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)