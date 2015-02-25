FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Access road to Brazil's Santos port cleared of striking truckers
#Energy
February 25, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Access road to Brazil's Santos port cleared of striking truckers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A main access road to Brazil’s Port of Santos was cleared early on Wednesday after a truck driver strike dispersed, though other roads in the country remained blocked as protests stretched into a second week.

Highway operator Ecovias said via Twitter that the protest on the Anchieta highway leading to Latin America’s largest port had concluded and all lanes were cleared. Still, traffic remains slow due to the long back-up of trucks on the road.

Brazilian truck drivers have been blocking roads in protest over high fuel and toll prices, poor road quality and changes to rules governing trucking. The protests have interrupted supplies of diesel and raw materials across the country and threatened to hold up grains exports at ports in the middle of a record harvest. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Alison Williams)

