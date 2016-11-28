FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Brazil port workers to start 24-hour strike Wednesday -shipping agents
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 28, 2016 / 11:25 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil port workers to start 24-hour strike Wednesday -shipping agents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian port workers are planning to start a 24-hour strike at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, shipping agents Williams Brazil said on Monday.

In an email, Williams said the union was calling for a national strike.

A union representative was not immediately available. It is unclear what the demands of the port workers are.

The flow of bulk commodities such as raw sugar and soybeans out of Brazil is rarely affected by port workers' or stevedores' strikes, but the movement of containerized goods such as coffee or poultry is more easily interrupted.

Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.