FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil agriculture minister says confident in solution to strike
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 25, 2015 / 7:21 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil agriculture minister says confident in solution to strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil Agriculture Minister Katia Abreu said on Wednesday she was confident a solution to a truckers strike would be reached after talks with leaders of the protests.

Abreu added, however, that the government was not prepared to budge on the truckers main two demands on the price of diesel or on the setting of freight rates.

The strike by truckers, which has gripped 10 states and disrupted the delivery of fuel and other basic supplies, is in its eighth day.

Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.