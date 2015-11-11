FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil mills could increase sugar production next season, says Biosev
November 11, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil mills could increase sugar production next season, says Biosev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Biosev, the Brazilian sugar and ethanol arm of French commodities trader Louis Dreyfus, sees potential for center-south mills to have a production mix next season (2016/17) heavier on sugar, since the sweetener is paying a premium over ethanol, Chief Executive Rui Chammas said on Wednesday.

But the possible change in the production mix would not be enough to change the scenario of a global deficit expected for the sugar market in 2016/17, he said. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

