FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bunge says Brazil sugar expansion may come later than market needs
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Bunge says Brazil sugar expansion may come later than market needs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The chief of Bunge Ltd. said on Sunday the Brazilian sugar and ethanol industry was at a turing point but although better times were ahead and expansion set to take place, they may come later than the market needs.

Speaking at the Dubai Sugar Conference, Soren Schroder said at a panel Brazil was the only country of origin with the potential to fill the demand gap in sugar.

“We can argue that it is the uncertainity of the last 7-8 years that will make it very difficult to get that expansion,” he said.

“The industry is very fragile...it needs a period of stability to meet that expansion.”

Schroder said in order to balance global demand, Brazil needed to increase crushing by over 200 million tonnes by 2025. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.