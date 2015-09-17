FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargill confirms it is in talks to buy two sugar mills in Brazil
September 17, 2015 / 3:29 PM / 2 years ago

Cargill confirms it is in talks to buy two sugar mills in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc. is in talks to buy two sugar mills from Brazilian group Ruette, the U.S. trading company said through its public relations representative in Brazil on Thursday.

The representative said the company would not comment further. The mills are located in the main cane belt Sao Paulo state and have a capacity to process around 3.7 million tonnes of cane per year.

It is the first deal involving a large commodities trader in the battered Brazilian sugar and ethanol sector in several years.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

