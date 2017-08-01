FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
COFCO Agri may bid for Renuka's sugar mill in Brazil - document
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Politics
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
World
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
U.S. senators to introduce bill to secure 'internet of things'
Reuters Focus
U.S. senators to introduce bill to secure 'internet of things'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 1, 2017 / 3:03 PM / an hour ago

COFCO Agri may bid for Renuka's sugar mill in Brazil - document

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chinese commodities trader COFCO Agri has asked to participate in a court auction in Brazil where a sugar mill owned by India's Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd will be sold as part of an in-court debt restructuring, according to court documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

According to the documents, Brazilian sugar firm Companhia Mineira de Açúcar e Álcool (CMAA) has also filed to take part in the auction scheduled for September 4. (Reporting by José Roberto Gomes; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.