a year ago
Brazil's Copersucar ethanol sales rose 16.3 pct in 2015/16
June 21, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Brazil's Copersucar ethanol sales rose 16.3 pct in 2015/16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's Copersucar, the world's largest sugar merchant, on Tuesday said its ethanol sales rose 16.3 percent and its sugar sales fell 23.6 percent in the 2015/2016 crop year ended in March.

Copersucar reported in a statement a net income of 32 million reais ($9.41 million) in the 2015/2016 crop year. It sold 5 billion liters of ethanol in the period, 4.3 billion of which in Brazil, and sold 5.5 million tonnes of sugar.

$1 = 3.3994 Brazilian reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
