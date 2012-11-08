Brazil's 2012/13 sugar output surpasses last year's

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - For the first time this April-to-March season, Brazil’s main center-south cane belt surpassed last year’s cumulative sugar output, after dry weather helped mills catch up after a slow, wet start to crushing.

Total sugar output for the season reached 29.34 million tonnes, edging out last year’s production of 29.31 million tonnes by the end of October, the sugar cane industry association Unica said on Thursday in its biweekly report. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Fabiola Gomes)