Brazil center-south sugar mills to wind down season in weeks
November 26, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil center-south sugar mills to wind down season in weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Sugar mills in Brazil's
center-south cane belt will begin to shut down in greater
numbers in the coming weeks as harvest comes to a close,
industry association Unica said on Monday.
    They will pick up again with the next crop in April.
    The center-south region, the world's largest producer of
sugar, churned out 1.74 million tonnes in the first two weeks of
November, up 37 percent from the same fortnight last year when
drought had caused the first drop in output in a decade.

 (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Roberto Samora)

