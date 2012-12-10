FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil center-south sugar output surges in second half Nov.
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 10, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

Brazil center-south sugar output surges in second half Nov.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's cane, sugar and
ethanol production surged in the second half of November in the
main center-south cane belt after dry weather helped ensure
smooth crushing, industry association Unica said on Monday.
    Sugar mills will begin to shut down in coming weeks as the
harvest comes to a close and will pick up again with the next
crop in April.
    Total sugar production for the season reached 32.9 million
tonnes, compared to last year's output of 31.1 million tonnes as
of Dec. 1, Unica said in its bi-weekly report.

 (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Gustavo Bonato)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.