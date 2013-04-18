FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil's cane zones dry out, sugar harvest seen quickening
April 18, 2013 / 8:57 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Brazil's cane zones dry out, sugar harvest seen quickening

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Drier weather through early May to speed harvest
    * Rain may return in a few weeks, forecasters say
    * Ethanol demand to match supply growth of 4.6 bln ltr -
Itau BBA

 (Adds additional market comments from analysts)
    By Reese Ewing and Peter Murphy
    SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south cane
belt will stay dry for the next few weeks, forecaster Somar said
on Thursday, speeding up the harvest of cane and output of sugar
that was hampered by an unusually wet start to April.
    "The outlook for sugar cane is favorable because we'll have
drier weather. There will be some showers, but they won't be
long-lasting or in great volume," said Nadiara Pereira, a
meteorologist at Somar, a private Sao Paulo-based forecaster.
    The massive 580-600 million tonnes center-south cane crop
and the break in wet weather has helped bring raw sugar 
prices close to their lowest level in nearly three years.
 
    Wet weather slows harvest and reduces the sugar content in
the cane plants in the short term, but can also boost yields by
helping the cane grow to a bigger size later in the season.
    The world's top sugar producer is just starting to harvest
what is expected to be a record cane crop, resuming the crop's
expansion after two years of lower output during the widespread
renewal of older, less productive cane plants.
    
 

    Concerns among futures traders that the slow start to
Brazil's cane harvest could tighten deliveries of the commodity
in May and push them back until later months had supported
futures prices in previous weeks.
    Somar's Pereira said weather patterns indicate the autumn
season now under way would turn out wetter than usual, which
could slow harvest and loading at the ports again later in May,
but a run of dry weeks ahead would help mills advance in harvest
for now.
    Local sugar and ethanol analyst Datagro said on Thursday
that the wet weather in March and April will raise the quantity
of cane available for harvest starting in the middle of 2013.
Datagro's recent crop survey also showed that the quality of the
cane has improved greatly over past years and would yield more
sucrose and hence sugar and ethanol per tonne of cane.
    
    PORTS
    Labor unions and the government are still haggling over the
terms of a proposed port reform bill that workers fear will cost
them job security and benefits. They have threatened to strike
several times in the past months but no clear stoppage is
planned in the coming days to interrupt the loading of sugar.
    Shipping agents Williams said 26 vessels were currently
lined up to load 636,019 tonnes of VHP and 95,500 tonnes crystal
sugar at Brazilian ports, down from 28 vessels, 640,753 tonnes
and 123,300 tonnes respectively a week ago. 
    
    ETHANOL
    Analysts at Itau BBA, the investment arm of Brazil's Itau
Unibanco, said they expected the government to
announce a tax cut for ethanol that would stimulate domestic
consumption for the fuel and soak up much of the additional
supply this season.
    The government announced in past weeks that it was
considering lowering or eliminating the so-called PIS/Cofins
taxes on ethanol, which if zeroed out for distributors and
mills, would result in a 12-centavo (6 U.S. cent)/liter
reduction in the price of the biofuel. 
    Mills are already getting more than a 15 percent premium for
producing ethanol over sugar due to the improved market
conditions for fuels after the state oil company raised gasoline
prices, agricultural risk analyst Arnaldo Luiz Correa at Archer
Consulting said.
    Itau BBA estimated that an eventual tax break would create
an additional 1.6 billion liters of demand for hydrous ethanol
as flex-fuel motorists are expected to switch from gasoline.
    This will come on top of the 2 billion liter additional
demand for anhydrous ethanol that will be created when the May 1
increase in the mandatory blend in gasoline rises to 25 percent
from the current 20 percent. The government announced the May
blend raise on March 1.
    Itau BBA said domestic demand growth for ethanol would match
the additional supply this season, which is expected to rise by
4.6 billion liters from a year ago, and make growth in exports
of the biofuel difficult.

 (Editing by G Crosse and Marguerita Choy)

