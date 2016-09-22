FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

Brazil center-south sugar output to rise by 1 mln tns in 2017 -analysts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Marcelo Teixeira
    SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar
production is expected to grow by around 1 million tonnes next
year from the current season, which is entering its final
months, estimates from four leading analysts showed.
    The added production will come at the expense of ethanol,
with companies boosting the output potential for the sweetener
at existing mills. New projects expected to come on stream next
year will also contribute to growth in sugar output, the
analysts said.
    How much more sugar Brazil, the world's top producer, will
be able to make next year is one of the top questions currently
driving market research at sugar trading desks, as a two-year
global supply deficit drags on.
    Brazilian mills are eager to fill as much of that gap as
possible, since sugar is paying handsomely more than ethanol,
but there are no major investments in capacity right now and the
flexibility of mills to shift from ethanol production to making
the sweetener is limited. 
    Brazil should produce between 34.3 million and 36 million
tonnes in the current crop, using basically all the available
capacity as raw sugar prices in New York push four-year highs.
    "Some of the investments by mills to increase output to 
take advantage of a cycle of high prices will lead to higher
overall capacity in the next crop," said João Botelho, a sugar
and ethanol analyst for brokerage INTL FCStone in Campinas.
    Some mills have announced plans for higher sugar output next
year, including Biosev, a cane processor controlled
by French commodities trader Louis Dreyfus that said
it will boost production by 88,000 tonnes. 
    There had been talk of even higher increases to as much as 
2 million tonnes, but analysts disagree.
    Many companies are still financially strapped after
crushingly low sugar and ethanol prices from 2010 to 2014.
Analysts said it is too soon to expect major investments in new
capacity for the sweetener, although that could occur in 2018 if
prices hold firm.
    All analysts are, however, worried that ageing cane fields
and lower investment in replanting could lead to a smaller crop
next year, which could curtail the expected increase in cane
output.
    "Sugar output might not reach our projection for 2017/18 if
total crush fails to reach the 600 million tonne mark," Willian
Orzari, head of sugar and ethanol analysis at Ribeirão
Preto-based FG/A Consultancy, told Reuters.
                
       BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH SUGAR PRODUCTION 
                   (Estimates)
 CONSULTANCY        2016/17 (mln t)  2017/18 (mln t)
 Agroconsult            34.6              35.6
 FG/A                   36.0              37.0 
 INTL FCStone           34.3              35.3 
 Archer                 35.0              36.0
        

 (Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
