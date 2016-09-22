Brazil center-south sugar output to rise by 1 mln tns in 2017 -analysts

By Marcelo Teixeira SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugar production is expected to grow by around 1 million tonnes next year from the current season, which is entering its final months, estimates from four leading analysts showed. The added production will come at the expense of ethanol, with companies boosting the output potential for the sweetener at existing mills. New projects expected to come on stream next year will also contribute to growth in sugar output, the analysts said. How much more sugar Brazil, the world's top producer, will be able to make next year is one of the top questions currently driving market research at sugar trading desks, as a two-year global supply deficit drags on. Brazilian mills are eager to fill as much of that gap as possible, since sugar is paying handsomely more than ethanol, but there are no major investments in capacity right now and the flexibility of mills to shift from ethanol production to making the sweetener is limited. Brazil should produce between 34.3 million and 36 million tonnes in the current crop, using basically all the available capacity as raw sugar prices in New York push four-year highs. "Some of the investments by mills to increase output to take advantage of a cycle of high prices will lead to higher overall capacity in the next crop," said João Botelho, a sugar and ethanol analyst for brokerage INTL FCStone in Campinas. Some mills have announced plans for higher sugar output next year, including Biosev, a cane processor controlled by French commodities trader Louis Dreyfus that said it will boost production by 88,000 tonnes. There had been talk of even higher increases to as much as 2 million tonnes, but analysts disagree. Many companies are still financially strapped after crushingly low sugar and ethanol prices from 2010 to 2014. Analysts said it is too soon to expect major investments in new capacity for the sweetener, although that could occur in 2018 if prices hold firm. All analysts are, however, worried that ageing cane fields and lower investment in replanting could lead to a smaller crop next year, which could curtail the expected increase in cane output. "Sugar output might not reach our projection for 2017/18 if total crush fails to reach the 600 million tonne mark," Willian Orzari, head of sugar and ethanol analysis at Ribeirão Preto-based FG/A Consultancy, told Reuters. BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH SUGAR PRODUCTION (Estimates) CONSULTANCY 2016/17 (mln t) 2017/18 (mln t) Agroconsult 34.6 35.6 FG/A 36.0 37.0 INTL FCStone 34.3 35.3 Archer 35.0 36.0 (Editing by Steve Orlofsky)