Brazil sugar and ethanol group Raízen changes command -statement

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil sugar and ethanol group Raízen, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Cosan SA Industria e Comercio, will have a new chief executive officer from April next year, Cosan said in a market filing on Tuesday.

Raízen CEO Vasco Dias will step down on March 31, at the start of the next sugar crop in Brazil’s center-south and will be replaced by Luis Henrique Guimaraes, who currently heads the natural gas distribution company Comgás, controlled by Cosan. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)