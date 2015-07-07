FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Brazil's Raizen reports greater than expected sugar cane yields
July 7, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Brazil's Raizen reports greater than expected sugar cane yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of Ethanol Summit organizer in 3rd paragraph.)

By Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest sugar and ethanol producer Raizen reported that yields from the 2015-16 sugar cane crush are greater than expected due to favorable weather, Pedro Mizutani, the chief operating officer, said on Tuesday.

Mizutani said Brazil’s center-south cane crop should approach 600 million tonnes, but added that mills may struggle to crush the entire crop if July turns out rainier than expected.

“We are sticking to (guidance of) 57 million to 60 million, but closer to 60 million than 57 million,” Mizutani said on the sidelines of the Ethanol Summit in Sao Paulo, organized by the Unica cane milling industry association. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Writing by Reese Ewing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
