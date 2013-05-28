FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's CS sugar output up 140 pct by mid-May vs year ago -Unica
May 28, 2013 / 2:11 PM / in 4 years

Brazil's CS sugar output up 140 pct by mid-May vs year ago -Unica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 28 (Reuters) - Sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil’s main center-south cane belt made strong progress harvesting the record crop over the first half of May, producing more than twice the amounts of sugar and ethanol than they did from last season’s smaller crop.

Brazil’s main cane industry association Unica said in its latest bimonthly report that mills in the region benefited from the dry weather in late April and early May to produce 3.76 million tonnes of sugar, up 140 percent from last season.

Mills in the region also produced 3.25 billion liters of ethanol from the cane crop as well by mid-May, up 146 percent from the same period last season.

With the weak international price of sugar and the improved returns for ethanol on the local market due to government incentives, mills have begun to shift their production toward the biofuel over sugar. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Roberto Samora; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

