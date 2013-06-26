FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Early June sugar output from Brazil falls due to rain -Unica
June 26, 2013

Early June sugar output from Brazil falls due to rain -Unica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - Sugar output from Brazil’s main cane growing region dropped in the first two weeks of June from late May due to wet weather that held up crushing of the record crop in the world’s largest exporter of the sweetener, cane industry association Unica said on Wednesday.

Brazil’s center-south mills produced 1.78 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of June compared with 1.84 million tonnes of sugar in the second half of May, Unica said in its bimonthly crushing reports. In the first fortnight of June, 2012, Brazil’s center-south produced 1.37 million tonnes of sugar. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

