Brazil mills raise sugar and ethanol output in late July -Unica
August 9, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil mills raise sugar and ethanol output in late July -Unica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cane mills in center-south Brazil raised their output of sugar and ethanol in late July from the first half of the month, despite a couple of days of wet weather and frost that slowed crushing in the world’s main exporter of sugar, local industry association Unica said Friday.

Brazil’s main cane region produced 2.53 million tonnes of sugar in the second half of July, up 5 percent from the 2.40 million produced in the first half of the month.

Sugar output in the region in the second half of July was still not at full speed, however, with mills’ output down 15 percent from the 2.97 million tonnes produced in the same fortnight a year ago. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
