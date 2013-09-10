FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil mills increase sugar, ethanol output in late August
September 10, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil mills increase sugar, ethanol output in late August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Cane mills in center-south Brazil increased their output of sugar by 2.91 percent in the last two weeks of August, compared with the first half of the month, local industry association Unica said Tuesday.

Sugar output in the two-week period was down by 3.74 percent from the same period a year earlier, however. Mills preferred to produce ethanol in late August because of high demand and strong prices for the biofuel, Unica said in a report.

Total ethanol output increased by 8.3 percent from a year earlier and nearly 10 percent from the previous two weeks. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)

