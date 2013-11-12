FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil sugar output rises after rains ease in late Oct -Unica
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil sugar output rises after rains ease in late Oct -Unica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Sugar output in Brazil’s center-south jumped 26 percent to 2.45 million tonnes in the second half of October from the first half of the month after rains eased, local industry association Unica said on Tuesday.

Sugar output in the second fortnight of October was still 3.5 percent shy of the year-ago period due to lingering showers that slowed crushing, Unica said.

Brazil’s center-south has crushed 510 million tonnes of an estimated record 587-million-tonne cane crop. Rains will tend to intensify over the center-south as the main cane-growing region moves deeper into the wet season in the coming weeks and makes crushing more difficult and costly. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.