Brazil sugar output slows as crush nears end -Unica
November 26, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil sugar output slows as crush nears end -Unica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Sugar output in Brazil’s center-south fell 20 percent to 1.96 million tonnes in the first half of November from the last half of October after rains picked up as the crushing season draws to a close, local industry association Unica said on Tuesday.

Brazil’s center-south has crushed 542 million tonnes of an estimated record 587-million-tonne cane crop. Rains will tend to intensify over the center-south as the main cane-growing region moves deeper into the wet season in the coming weeks and makes crushing more difficult and costly.

Mills in the center-south, which accounts for 90 percent of Brazil’s sugar and ethanol output, will probably wind down crushing by Christmas. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
