Brazil mills increase sugar, ethanol output in dry early August -Unica
August 27, 2013

Brazil mills increase sugar, ethanol output in dry early August -Unica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Cane mills in center-south Brazil increased their output of sugar and ethanol in early August from the second half of July, as weather turned mostly drier and favored crushing in the world’s main exporter of sugar, local industry association Unica said Tuesday.

Brazil’s main cane region produced 2.91 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of August, up 15 percent from 2.53 million produced in the second half of last month. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Asher Levine; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
