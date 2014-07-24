FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's sugar output steady despite rains in early July - Unica
July 24, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's sugar output steady despite rains in early July - Unica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Sugar output from Brazil’s main center-south cane region stayed strong in the first half of July despite rains at 2.55 million tonnes, little changed from the 2.58 million tonne output in the prior two weeks, the cane industry said.

In its latest biweekly crushing report released on Thursday, industry association Unica said cumulative sugar output since the start of the season in April had reached 12.89 million tonnes by July 15, up 13 percent from the same period a year ago.

Cane crushing slowed by 6 percent in early July however to 41.3 million tonnes due to rain, after mills crushed 44 million tonnes during the largely clear skies of late June, Unica said. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Fabiola Gomes, Editing by Franklin Paul)

