Brazil's sugar output slows in late July due to rains - Unica
August 12, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's sugar output slows in late July due to rains - Unica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Sugar output from Brazil’s main center-south cane region slipped in the second half of July to 2.24 million tonnes, down from the 2.55 million tonne output in the prior two weeks due to rains over the productive region, the cane industry said on Tuesday.

In its latest biweekly crushing report, industry association Unica said cumulative sugar output since the start of the season in April had reached 15.13 million tonnes by July 31, up 9 percent from the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

