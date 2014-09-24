Brazil's sugar output slows as cane crush wanes - Unica

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Sugar output from Brazil’s center-south slowed in early September after mills directed more of their cane to ethanol production than the sweetener as they neared an early end to harvest, industry association Unica said on Wednesday.

Mills in the region churned out 2.5 million tonnes of sugar over the first half of September, down from the 3.02 million tonnes produced in the second half of August and the 2.98 million tonnes last year at this time, Unica data said. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)