Brazil's sugar output slows as early end to crush nears -Unica

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sugar output in the world’s No. 1 exporter of the commodity Brazil is slowing quickly as a drought over the past year brings an early end to the crushing season over the coming weeks, the cane industry association Unica said on Tuesday.

Mills in the main center-south cane belt produced 1.21 million tonnes of sugar over the first two weeks of November, down 42 percent from the previous two weeks in late October and down 39 percent from the same fortnight last year.