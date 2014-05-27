FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil sugar output picks up in early May with cane harvest - Unica
May 27, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil sugar output picks up in early May with cane harvest - Unica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s main center-south cane harvest is picking up speed after a slow start to the season, as mills produced 1.91 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of May compared with 930,600 tonnes in late April, the sugar and ethanol industry association Unica said on Tuesday.

The current crushing season got off to a slow start after a severe January-February drought sapped nearly 5 percent from the expected cane crush in the 2014/2015 (April-March) season. Mills opted to delay the beginning of harvest to reduce operating costs, allow the cane time to recover and conduct equipment maintenance. (Reporting by Reese Ewing, Editing by Franklin Paul)

