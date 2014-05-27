UPDATE 1-Brazil sugar output picks up but still lags yr ago -Unica

(Adds details on weather and increased allocation of mills’ cane to sugar production) )

SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s main center-south sugar production picked up speed in May but output in the world’s largest exporter of the sweetener still lags last year’s rate as mills remain sluggish to start crushing, the industry association Unica said on Tuesday.

The association attributed the slow start to the season to ongoing financial troubles of the sector. Unica said 249 mills were operating by mid-May compared with 268 mills this time last year.

Sugar output picked up in the region, reaching 1.91 million tonnes in the first half of May compared with 930,600 tonnes in late April. Output in the first half of the month remains 8 percent below the same fortnight last year, however, Unica said.

Cumulative sugar production through May 15 is also 10 percent behind last year this time at 3.4 million tonnes.

Mills have started to shift their cane processing to favor sugar production more in the past couple weeks with mills allocating 42.5 percent of their crush to sugar and 57.5 percent to ethanol, Unica said. In the last two weeks of April, mills sent only 37.1 percent of their cane to sugar production and the bulk for ethanol.

Financial problems aside, mills have less incentive to start harvest early this year after a severe drought.

Starting harvest early will be less of an issue with a smaller crop, and mills might even benefit from allowing time for the cane to recover from the drought.

Market estimates now put the center-south crop at around 575-580 million tonnes, down from the 597 million tonnes crushed last season. In December, forecast of the current crop were as high as 620 million tonnes.

As late as January, analysts were expecting mills to start crushing early in order to give them time to harvest the entire crop before December rains shut down operations again. (Reporting by Reese Ewing, Editing by Franklin Paul and Diane Craft)