FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil center-south produces 1.13 mln tns of sugar in late Nov
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 14, 2016 / 2:39 PM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil center-south produces 1.13 mln tns of sugar in late Nov

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table, data from Unica report)
    SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's main center-south
cane belt produced 1.13 million tonnes of sugar in the second
half of November compared with 1.37 million tonnes in the
previous two-week period, as mills approached the end of the
2016/17 crushing season, sugar industry group Unica said on
Wednesday.
    Its data showed mills crushed 19.68 million tonnes of cane
late in November versus 21.76 million tonnes earlier in the
month.
    Unica said 165 mills have finished processing this year's
crop, compared with only 52 at this time last year, as drier
conditions sped up harvesting.
    Ethanol production fell sharply to 789 million liters in
late November, from 920 million liters in the prior fortnight,
as mills used the last part of the crop to maximize production
of sugar, which pays a premium over the biofuel.
    Sugar production in the second half of November was nearly
61 percent above the volume reported in the same period last
year.
    Unica said sales of hydrous ethanol in the domestic market
fell 15 percent in November compared with October.
    The group cited data from the Cane Technology Center
 showing low agricultural yields at this stage of the
crop as a result of unfavorable weather earlier in the cycle.
    Yields in the field in November, measured by cane weight per
hectare, came in 13 percent below what was seen in the same
month last year.
    Following are detailed figures from the Unica report (cane
and sugar in million tonnes, ethanol in billion liters, sugar
content, or TRS, in kilos per tonne):     
        
    BRAZIL CENTER-SOUTH - 2ND HALF NOV  
             2015/16     2016/17     pct change
 CANE CRUSH  18.84       19.68         4.4
 SUGAR       0.7         1.13         60.8
 ETHANOL     0.88        0.78        -10.6
 TRS         118.99      128.07        7.6
 SUGAR MIX   33.0 PCT    47.3 PCT    
    
    BRAZIL CENTER-SOUTH - CUMULATIVE YTD
             2015/16     2016/17     pct change
 CANE CRUSH  560.00      581.70        3.8
 SUGAR       29.40       34.69        18.0
 ETHANOL     25.64       24.40        -4.8
 TRS         132.96      133.91        0.7
 SUGAR MIX   41.4 PCT    46.7 PCT    
 

 (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.