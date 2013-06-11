FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Rains, shift to ethanol slow Brazil's May sugar output -Unica
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 11, 2013 / 6:17 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Rains, shift to ethanol slow Brazil's May sugar output -Unica

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds information on rains, expected shift to ethanol over
sugar)
    SAO PAULO, June 11 (Reuters) - Late May rains and a shift by
Brazilian cane mills to favor ethanol production has dragged on
sugar output from the world's largest producer, cane industry
association Unica said on Tuesday.
    In its latest bimonthly report on crushing, Unica said sugar
output in the main center-south cane region fell 11 percent in
the second half of May to 1.84 million tonnes from 2.06 million
tonnes produced in the first half of last month. 
    Cumulative production of sugar so far this season, however,
remains up 59 percent over same period last year at 5.6 million
tonnes, after mills facing a record cane crop of 590 million
tonnes began crushing earlier this season that began on April 1.
    Unica's technical director, Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, said
rains in late May and early June had suspended crushing in
important cane producing regions for about five days, which
brought down the May crushing numbers and would have an impact
on early June's sugar output as well. 
    But rains have let up and mills resumed crushing at full
throttle again. Local weather forecasters Somar said rains will
be limited to southern Brazil outside of the main cane belt
until at least June 19, when weather could turn rainy again.
    With the recent rains, mills in the region have started to
shift their production profile to favor ethanol production over
sugar, after surprising the market by producing more sugar than
expected this crop early in the season. 
    Wet weather reduces the sucrose content in cane plants,
which makes sugar production more costly and prompts mills to
favor ethanol that is easier to produce under such conditions.
    Unica said that mills had used 58.2 percent of the cane
harvested for ethanol production during the second half of last
month, with the rest going to sugar production. That compares
with 56.5 percent of the crush going to ethanol in the previous
fortnight.
    Eight additional mills started crushing the new crop in the
second half of May, Unica said, bringing the total number of
active mills to 268 in the center-south and leaving 30 to 31
million still idle.
    New York ICE sugar futures hit three-year lows ahead of the
Unica numbers release. The latest crush numbers should put a
temporary floor under sugar prices given the obvious shift
toward ethanol production, dealers said. 
    

 (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.