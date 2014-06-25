UPDATE 1-Dry weather hastens Brazil sugar output but hurts maturing crop - Unica

(Adds quotes from Unica director, data on sugar and ethanol output)

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s main center-south cane crop produced 2.33 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of June, on the high end of market expectations and up from the 2.03 million tonnes in late May, the main sugar and ethanol lobby Unica said on Wednesday.

In its biweekly report on the harvest, Unica said clear weather over the past few weeks had helped sugar output in the center-south, which surpassed last year’s output of 1.80 million tonnes during the first fortnight of June by almost 30 percent.

Market estimates expected sugar production from the world’s largest exporter of the sweetener in early June to come in between 2 million and 2.3 million tonnes.

Sugar futures sank as low as 17.53 cents/lb after the initial output numbers were released by Unica but have since recovered to a bid of 17.71 cents/lb, slightly firmer than before Unica’s report was published.

Unica, however, cautioned the lack of rain was hurting development of the cane that was due to mature later in the year. Rainfall over the past month in the cane belt was 50 percent below levels seen last year at this time, Unica said.

“The persistence of the drier climate since the start of harvest ... is severely hurting the development of the plants, intensifying the agricultural losses,” Unica’s technical director, Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, said.

Unica said seven mills started operations since the beginning of June, bringing the total number of mills currently crushing to 269. Another 16 mills are expected to start up by the end of June, the lobby said.

Owing to the drier weather and improved levels of recoverable sugars in the cane, mills have stepped up sugar production. Recoverable sugars, also known by its Portuguese acronym ATR, grew to 129.98 kilograms/tonne of cane crushed, which is up nearly 4 percent from this time last year and up 1.5 percent from late May yields.

Higher ATR levels contribute to more efficient sugar production that typically prompts the industry to raise the output of the sweetener. Mills in the first half of June allocated 45.4 percent of their cane to sugar, up from 42.3 percent this time last year and 43.8 percent in late May.

Meanwhile mills reduced the percentage of cane used for ethanol production to 54.6 percent in early June, down from 57.7 percent a year ago and 56.2 percent in late May.

Since the start of the season that began officially on April 1, mills in the center-south produced 7.77 million tonnes of sugar, up 4.4 percent from a year ago. They also produced 6.56 billion liters of ethanol over the same period through mid-June, up 2.8 percent from last year.

“The losses to the crop observed until now are concerning and should become more obvious toward the end of the crushing season,” Rodrigues said. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Fabiola Gomes; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)