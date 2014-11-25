UPDATE 2-Brazil's sugar output slows as early end to crush nears -Unica

(Adds comment)

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sugar output in Brazil, the world’s top exporter of the commodity, is slowing quickly as a drought over the past year brings an early end to the crushing season over the coming weeks, cane industry association Unica said on Tuesday.

Mills in the main center-south cane belt produced 1.21 million tonnes of sugar over the first two weeks of November, down 42 percent from the previous two weeks in late October and 39 percent from the same fortnight last year.

The news slightly supported sugar futures prices, but traders are likely to turn their focus elsewhere as Brazil winds down its crushing season and solid early harvest results from India capture attention.

Unica said the drop in sugar output reflected the expected drop in crushing this season. The severe drought over the cane belt that started in January decimated the crop and accelerated harvest through the year.

“The losses to the crop began to show up in this fortnight, as it is the first time this season that the cumulative cane processed fell behind the volume seen last year,” Unica director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said.

By mid-November, 82 of the region’s 320-odd mills had closed for the season, compared with 31 closures a year earlier.

Unica estimated that mills on average would close the crushing season around the end of November, or 30 days earlier than usual. Mills typically end crushing by the year-end holidays, when rain complicates harvest and reduces yields.

Heavy rains forecast for Brazil’s cane belt over the next five days - some of the first of the season - are expected to hasten mills’ decisions to close.

Operating costs typically rise for mills in wet weather, and the quality of cane now being harvested is particularly poor because it was most affected by dry weather early this year.

Michael McDougall of Newedge said the latest Unica numbers came in fairly close to market expectations but added that sugar production would continue to fall from last year’s levels.

“The focus now begins to shift away from Brazil,” McDougall said. “The drop in production was supportive, but (Unica data) is becoming less and less important as we get into the end of the crush.”

Front-month New York ICE futures were up 0.4 percent from Monday's close at 16.07 cents/lb after the release of Unica's report.