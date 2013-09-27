FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil seen importing 1-1.5 bln liters of U.S. ethanol Dec-April
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 27, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil seen importing 1-1.5 bln liters of U.S. ethanol Dec-April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s main sugarcane-producing region in the center-south is expected to import between 1 billion and 1.5 billion liters of U.S. ethanol over the December-April interharvest period, local sugar and ethanol analyst Job Economy said on Friday.

Job Economy’s director, Julio Maria Borges, said Brazil’s center-south would crush 586 million tonnes of cane this season, while leaving 15 million to 20 million tonnes of mature cane unharvested until the next season’s crushing starts in April.

Borges said the 2014/15 center-south crop is expected to expand by 30 million tonnes from the current one.

Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.