Brazil seen importing 1-1.5 bln liters of U.S. ethanol Dec-April

SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s main sugarcane-producing region in the center-south is expected to import between 1 billion and 1.5 billion liters of U.S. ethanol over the December-April interharvest period, local sugar and ethanol analyst Job Economy said on Friday.

Job Economy’s director, Julio Maria Borges, said Brazil’s center-south would crush 586 million tonnes of cane this season, while leaving 15 million to 20 million tonnes of mature cane unharvested until the next season’s crushing starts in April.

Borges said the 2014/15 center-south crop is expected to expand by 30 million tonnes from the current one.