Brazil central bank reduces rollover pace of currency swaps again

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank decided on Wednesday to reduce again the rollover pace of currency swaps that mature early next month, a move that is likely to weigh on the Brazilian real.

The bank said in a statement that it would auction on Thursday as many as 5,200 currency swaps to roll over similar contracts that mature on July 1.

Last week, the bank cut its offering to 6,300 from 7,000 contracts per day.

Currency swaps are derivatives that support the real by providing investors with protection against currency losses. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)