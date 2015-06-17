FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil central bank reduces rollover pace of currency swaps again
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2015 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil central bank reduces rollover pace of currency swaps again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank decided on Wednesday to reduce again the rollover pace of currency swaps that mature early next month, a move that is likely to weigh on the Brazilian real.

The bank said in a statement that it would auction on Thursday as many as 5,200 currency swaps to roll over similar contracts that mature on July 1.

Last week, the bank cut its offering to 6,300 from 7,000 contracts per day.

Currency swaps are derivatives that support the real by providing investors with protection against currency losses. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.