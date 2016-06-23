FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's ag minister opposes proposal to tax farm exports
June 23, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

Brazil's ag minister opposes proposal to tax farm exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Thursday before the Senate's Agriculture Committee that he would oppose a government proposal to tax farm exports as a way to cover a growing deficit in the country's social security program.

The president's Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha told the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper published on Thursday the tax was part of a proposal to reform Brazil's social security program. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
