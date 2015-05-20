Brazil sets forex rules for corporate taxes, cuts social levy

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazil issued new rules on how companies account for exchange-rate variations used in the calculation of income taxes and several key social security levies, a move aimed at giving businesses payment flexibility when currency swings are large.

The rules, published Wednesday, will allow managers to change between cash and accrual accounting regimes when the ask price for the U.S. dollar in Brazilian reais falls or rises more than 10 percent.

In times of major currency swings, companies can realize large non-cash profits or losses on foreign debt, assets or hedging operations, resulting in tax payments for which they may not immediately have the cash on hand to pay.

Under the cash system companies are able to pay taxes when the debt or other foreign currency operation closes or expires rather than on a monthly basis.

The government also revoked a 4.65 percent social security tax known as PIS/Cofins on corporate financial earnings calculated on a non-cumulative basis that was issued on April 1. This will cut the PIS/Cofins rate to zero on financial revenue related to exchange-rate variations, including hedging operations.

“Removing taxes on currency hedging operations is certainly good news that meets a key market demand,” said Denise Pavarina, president of the Anbima lobbying group for the investment banking industry.

The rules take effect on Wednesday.